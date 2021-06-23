You can rent Outkast’s home on Airbnb for just $25 a night!

Outkast’s iconic Dungeon Family House is available to rent on Airbnb as part of America’s Black Music Month.

Atlanta hip-hop giants have put up their legendary home for rent on Airbnb, and it’s going at a surprisingly affordable $25 USD per night! However, it won’t be available forever (forever-ever?).

The Dungeon Family House can be rented during the months of June and July this year only, in celebration of Black Music Month, so if you’re in the area, get in quick!

Big Boi officially announced the news this week, describing the iconic home as the place where “André 3000 and I spent countless hours writing songs and producing beats that became Outkast’s early albums”.

He went on to praise the whole city of Atlanta, which “taught me the power of community, so in celebration of Black Music Month, I’m inviting fans into the home where Southern hip hop was born”.



#Outkast fans can get some “Stankonia” by staying in the “Dungeon” #Airbnb — Dap (@Deetroit_Dave) June 22, 2021

Not only can fans crash in the Dungeon Family House; they’ll also get the chance to experience a guided tour of the basement studio, as well as having access to Outkast’s in-home studio, adorned with state of the art equipment.

We still can’t believe this is only going for $25 a night!

The unique price tag is a homage to the 25th Anniversary of Outkast’s 1996 breakthrough album, ATLiens. It’s super cheap, but we’ll take it!

1 thing about me, ima play a song by Outkast at least 3x a day — janett sais quoi 🔮 (@damnitjanett) June 22, 2021

The basement studio, formally dubbed ‘the Dungeon’, is built beneath producer Rico Wade’s mother’s home in Atlanta, and is home to some of hip-hop’s most iconic artists of the 90s including Goodie Mob and Organized Noize.

Big Boi elaborates:

“We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night,”

“Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”