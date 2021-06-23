Twitch stars banned for being too sexy

Two of the biggest stars on Twitch, Amouranth and Indiefoxx, have been banned from the platform after doing yoga and licking microphones.

Twitch has temporarily banned live-streamers Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Jenelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres after posting “sexually suggestive” content.

Before their ban, both creators had been broadcasting ASMR microphone-licking streams from their beds wearing TikTok-famous leggings that accentuate curves.

Siragusa told Polygon that she has to “be more careful – the atmosphere around moderation seems to be to let things ‘fly’ until they are impossible to ignore“.

Twitch is yet to publicly explain the ban, but it has strict rules against streamers who “deliberately highlight” their “breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region“.

The platform is facing backlash for seemingly deciding what is sexy and what isn’t after previously saying that “being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules“.

Earlier this year, the ‘hot tub meta’ prompted Twitch to create a new category for the streams to address complaints from viewers and advertisers who said that such videos have no place on a platform that skews to younger viewers.

I feel like the hot tub meta is an issue of regulation on twitch to set transparent guidelines and support across platform. But I feel like the anger of the hot tub meta is being taken out on the streamers and is one step above thinly veiled misogyny. — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) April 30, 2021

The trend involves streamers wearing their swimwear in a hot tub whilst chatting to their audience. Some streamers opt for a cheaper alternative, such as a blow-up swimming pool, and others use a green screen to simulate a hot tub.

According to Statista, as much as 38 per cent of all Twitch app users in the US last year were aged between 10 and 19.

As of this morning, both streamers are back on the platform.