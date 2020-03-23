Eurovision set to broadcast an alternative program

The cancellation of Eurovision 2020 was as devastating as it was expected, however fans can find peace in there being an alternative celebration for the international song contest this year.

The annual singing contest was set to take place in Rotterdam after the Netherlands’ 2019 win, however it was officially cancelled last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, setting panic amongst the 200 million people that tune in each year.

Eurovision may be amongst the events cancelled due to coronavirus, but they aren’t going to disappoint their fans and leave them with nothing.

It is exciting that Eurovision is going ahead in some format, however it will be slightly different. The alternative program won’t be a competition, rather a performance to “help unite and entertain audiences around Europe during these challenging times”, as the official statement reads.

Following the cancellation of #Eurovision 2020 we’d like to share some news with you from @EBU_HQ. pic.twitter.com/LVxLKYR6lg — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 20, 2020

“It is our intention with this programming, and on our online platforms in the coming months, to honour the songs and artists which have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020,” it reads.

This means that this year’s songs, including Aussie artist Montaigne‘s song Don’t Break Me, will not be eligible to compete when Eurovision returns in 2021. Sad face.