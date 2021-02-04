Female directors shatter glass ceiling in 2021 Golden Globes nominations

Hollywood will be needing a huge broom today because female directors have shattered the glass ceiling in this year’s Golden Globes nominations.

This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that three of the five 2021 Golden Globes nominees for Best Director were female. The nominations include the incredible Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), and Regina King (One Night In Miami).

This is the first time in Globes history that female directors have taken up majority of the nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Fans of Netflix’s The Crown will recognise Emerald Fennell from her role as “Chain-Smoking Serial Snogger” Camilla Parker Bowles. But, Fennell wears more hats than just Camilla’s pastel-coloured fascinators. The Golden Globe-nominated director was also the head writer of Killing Eve’s Emmy-nominated second season and has written three novels.

looking directly at regina king, chloé zhao, and emerald fennell pic.twitter.com/VQlgqdIjVv — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) February 3, 2021

On the news of her film’s four nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Fennell said: “Unbelievably thrilled and honored for Promising Young Woman to be among so many incredible nominees at this year’s Golden Globes…Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing recognition!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Promising Young Woman (@promisingyoungwoman)

Adding to the list of historic nominations is Maria Bakalova, the first Bulgarian actor to receive recognition at the Globes. Her fearless, hilarious performance as Borat’s fifteen-year-old daughter earnt her a nomination for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Wa Wa Wee Wa.

She deserves an award for this movie. Or a medal for bravery. pic.twitter.com/c4wp4VQ60Q — Mr. Binks (@FlashGordan74) February 3, 2021

The cherry on top of this whole event? The 2021 Golden Globes will be once again co-hosted by iconic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be phoning in from opposite sides of the country.

Finally, some good news: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be co-hosts for the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/9aCiSJh9pz — Tara Jabbari (@tara_jabbari) February 3, 2021

One can only hope that a similar pile of glass will be left on the floor when the Academy Awards nominations are announced.