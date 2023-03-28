Get lost in the excellent music that shaped Fever Pitch’s creative vision

If you’re looking for some fresh and exciting music to add to your playlist, look no further than Fever Pitch’s eclectic and carefully curated selection of songs that span genres and eras.

Fever Pitch‘s playlist is a journey through the band’s musical influences and inspirations. From the alternative rock of The Smashing Pumpkins and Deftones, to the post-punk energy of Fontaines D.C., and the anthemic power of Oasis, the playlist showcases the band’s eclectic tastes and the diverse range of sounds that inform their music.

At its core, this playlist is about the love of music and the impact it can have on people’s lives. Fever Pitch’s passion for great music shines through in every track, whether it’s the raw energy of Turnstile or the moody introspection of The Cure. They recognize that music has the power to connect people and evoke emotions, and their own music reflects that awareness.

The playlist also reveals Fever Pitch’s willingness to take risks and explore new sounds. They’re not content to simply replicate the music of their influences; instead, they use those influences as a jumping-off point to create something fresh and exciting. Whether it’s incorporating strings into a punk song or experimenting with longer, slower tracks, the band is always pushing themselves to evolve and grow as artists.

This playlist is a testament to the enduring power of rock music and the creativity of Fever Pitch. Their love of great music and their willingness to experiment with their own sound make them a band to watch in the contemporary rock scene.

Cherub Rock – The Smashing Pumpkins

This is just an unskippable song. Everything about it is such a perfect summary of what being in a band is about: incredible guitar tones, perfect song structuring, an immediately-attention-grabbing intro, loads of nostalgia and still sounding fresh and fun today.

Lovesong – The Cure

What kind of band would we be if we didn’t include at least one The Cure song as an influence?

NEW HEART DESIGN – Turnstile

Turnstile is a band that’s near and dear to all of us in Fever Pitch. Growing up as hardcore kids, this band was THE band for us. It’s incredible to see where they’re at now and we still get a massive kick out of them. PS Their live show earlier this year was one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen.

Sextape – Deftones

Structurally I think this song is perfect. The way that it builds, the extended chords, the floor toms in the second verse, Chino’s vocal performance, this song and band really influenced us in a big way. It shows that it does pay to hold back sometimes.

If You’ve Found This It’s Probably Too Late –Arctic Monkeys

There’s a fair bit packed into this minute and a half song. The unrelenting punky energy that doesn’t sound ‘heavy’ is something that we were really conscious of while writing this EP. Plus the strings in the introduction leave you guessing as to the direction of the rest of the song which is a very cool thing. Also, it’s insane that a song this good ended up as a B-side.

Aye – Sam Fender

There are some cool production choices on here that influenced the way we approached our songs. A way more straightforward and stripped-back sort of song that’s a bit atypical for Sam Fender, his balance of sparseness/energy and urgency are things that we really liked about this one.

Roman Holiday – Fontaines D.C.

Easily one of my most listened to songs of last year. Everything about this band is a pretty blatant influence on us.

2 + 2 = 5 – Radiohead

We included this for the same reasons we’ve included Lovesong and Sextape. This is an incredibly versatile and interesting song that has some really cool production and structure choices that we let influence us in a lot of our work. The way that Radiohead blends digital and live percussion is something that we’re quite into.

Slide Away – Oasis

Oasis were such a colossal band with so many hits that sometimes people forget how great they were from the jump. This is probably my favourite of their songs, I love everything about it. The grittiness of the instruments combined with Liam’s vocals is such a perfect pairing that it boggles my mind it wasn’t done sooner and hasn’t been reproduced since.

Listen to Fever Pitch here.