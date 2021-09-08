‘The Matrix Resurrections’ teasers offer immersive first look

The interactive first look at The Matrix 4 gives you the chance to decide which angle of the newest instalment you want to experience.

Before the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections drops on Thursday, Warner Bros. has launched an interactive website to give fans a first look at the newest instalment in the 22-year-old franchise.

The website, WhatIsTheMatrix.com, gives users two choices, as seen in The Matrix (1999): the red pill, aka the willingness to learn a potentially unsettling or life-changing truth, or the blue pill, to remain in contented ignorance.

Based on your choice, and what time of day it is, the website will generate a unique teaser video featuring footage and narration from the next sequel.

The central story in The Matrix 4 – teased as Resurrections during CinemaCon in August – appears to see Keanu Reeves’ Neo back inside the Matrix. Neo is taking blue pills and seeing a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris until a man played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steps into Neo’s life and informs him that his reality is just a mirage.

Starting to sound like a weird, vivid dream right?

On the website, if you click on the blue pill you hear a voiceover by Harris’ character saying, “you’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction”, before urging you to accept that your reality is real, as the current time flashes on the screen and Harris says, “anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you”.

However, if you click on the red pill, you’ll hear Abdul-Mateen’s voice saying that while you believe it’s the current time, “that couldn’t be further from the truth“.

In more than 180,000 variations of footage, both dialogues include a series of shots from the film, which changes slightly each time a user chooses a pill.

The first Matrix film in 1999 introduced a world in which machines farm human beings for energy. The humans are kept blissfully unaware of this existence through a simulated reality known as the Matrix.

Neo, the codename for a computer programmer, was liberated from the Matrix because he was prophesied to be The One who carries within him a special code that allows him to manipulate the world of the Matrix.

The franchise includes three films: the original, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, an anime anthology film, and multiple video games.

The Matrix: Resurrections will premiere on January 1, 2022 in Australia.