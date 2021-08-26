‘Matrix 4′ trailer and title has been revealed as ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

A trailer for the fourth instalment in The Matrix series has been unveiled by Warner Bros at CinemaCon.

The trailer for “The Matrix: Resurrections” reportedly includes Neil Patrick Harris as a therapist, showing him talking to Keanu Reeves’ protagonist, Neo.

While any other information, including plot or when a public trailer will be released, is yet to surface, the information has already caused a buzz online.

Official news first broke of a new Matrix movie in late 2019, with filming halted due to the pandemic in July last year.

The movie will also reportedly star Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The minute I saw of The Matrix 4 was epic. It looks like it might even over-deliver. Keanu Reeves looks fantastic as Neo. Neo & Trinity were WRECKING SH!T by the end!!! Motorcycles, helicopters, rocket launchers, jumping off buildings in incredible slow-mo. MATRIX IS BACK! — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 25, 2021

The original trilogy was directed by both Wachowski sisters, Lily and Lana.

While giving her blessing for the film, Lily has stepped away from the film, citing a desire to venture into different genres of directing.

The sisters, who are both trans women, have previously come out to say The Matrix is an allegory for the trans experience.

Lana told the New Yorker in 2012 she struggled with her gender identity around the time of filming for Revolution and Reloaded.

“For years, I couldn’t even say the words ‘transgendered’ or ‘transsexual’.

Amassing over $1.6 billion at the global box office, and winning four Academy Awards for the first movie alone.

This success has made The Matrix one of the most revered science fiction film series of all time.

Waiting for that Matrix Resurrections trailer. pic.twitter.com/TK9vgPrUWD — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2021

The Matrix: Resurrections is due for release on December 22nd.