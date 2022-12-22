Five albums that influence SaxONLY’s pop-punk & hip hop infused sound

Following the launch of See You In Hell, SaxONLY has revealed the top five albums of inspiration for his pop-punk and hip hop sound.

SaxONLY blessed our ears not too long ago with his energetic, infectious new hit, See You In Hell. Fusing elements of hip hop and pop-punk to create a fresh and forward sound, the small town-hailing NSW artist veered away from his hyperpop beginnings and ushered in an exciting new era of music.

It’s been a strong year for the 17-year-old rising star, who has launched a total of seven singles since January. Now, as 2022 nears its end, we’ve caught up with SaxONLY once more, and he’s revealed five albums of inspiration for his anthemic, gritty and emotive sound. Check out his top choices below.

5. Juice WRLD – Death Race For Love

“I first heard this album back in 2019 and it still stands as one of my favourites. I still find myself coming back to this regularly for inspiration.”

4. Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

“I absolutely love this Uzi album. I love the futuristic vibes and the overall swag this album holds.”

3. Youngn Lipz – Area Baby

“Youngn Lipz is a super dope artist that I have a lot of respect for, and listening to his story in this album is super inspiring to me. I listened to this a lot while working at Mcdonald’s last year.”

2. Future & Juice Wrld – Wrld On Drugs

“This is my favourite collab album by far! I take a lot of inspiration from the chemistry between Juice and Future in this album.”

1. Polo G – Die A Legend

“I used to listen to this album a bunch back in year 8. I love listening to Polo’s story and a lot of the tracks have stuck with me till this day.”

Stream SaxONLY’s See You In Hell via Spotify below…and while you’re at it, give his newest anthem, Run It Up a spin too!