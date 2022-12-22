Will Gwen Stefani reunite with No Doubt? “Anything can happen”

Gwen Stefani reckons a No Doubt reunion could be on the horizon: “It feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people.”

Gwen Stefani has shared her thoughts on the odds of a reunion between herself and members of No Doubt; a California-hailing ska punk band that emerged in the late ’80s, before delivering mid-’90s hits by the likes of Just A Girl and Don’t Speak.

The group took its first hiatus in 2001, after launching five LPs. During this break, Stefani kicked off her solo career, and went on to bless our ears with pop hits by the likes of What You Waiting For? (2004), Hollaback Girl (2005) and The Sweet Escape (2006).

When asked about the odds of a No Doubt reunion during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gwen Stefani said, “what are the odds of anything? I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favourite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen.”

The songstress added, “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Stefani’s right…the ’90s are back, baby! And with Blink-182’s widely-successful comeback as one of many examples, it’s safe to say that we’d definitely be keen for a No Doubt reunion in the (hopefully near) future.

The group, as it exists today, has been on hiatus since 2015. Despite never announcing an official disbanding, No Doubt members Tony Kanal (bass), Adrian Young (drums) and Tom Dumont (guitar) did form a new band called Dreamcar in 2014, with the addition of lead singer, Davey Havok, as explained in their 2017 Rolling Stone interview: “It’s like a rebirth, a really beautiful, pure and positive thing.”

While we’re happy to hear that the OG members are still making music across other projects, we’d honestly rather have a No Doubt comeback! Can someone pass the message on to Gwen for us?