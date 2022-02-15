Ridiculous Florida law could let parents sue school canteens for serving veggie burgers

Florida are hoping to pass a law known as the “don’t say gay” bill, which would mean teachers are obligated to out LGBTQ+ students to their parents.

Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis is attempting to pass a state law that will force teachers and school councillors to disclose students’ personal information to their parents, and in turn, removing a safe space to discuss sexuality.

But the bill is a little bit hazy at defining what a teacher or school councillor will have to tell parents, and if they get it wrong, parents can sue.

One of the more ridiculous grey areas means that if a student mentions to their teacher that they’re thinking of going vegetarian, the teacher must tell the child’s parents because apparently dietary choices should be discussed at home.

More to come.