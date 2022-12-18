This is not a drill, Frank Ocean has restocked his most valuable vinyl

Frank Ocean has restocked vinyl copies of his 2016 album, Blonde, for the first time in six years. Plus, there’s new accompanying merch.

Frank Ocean took to Instagram on Saturday (December 17), ushering his fans to his website ‘BLONDED’, where his widely-celebrated 2016 LP, Blonde was made available for purchase on vinyl once again.

Two months after the album’s release six years ago, vinyl copies of Blonde were placed on sale for a mere 24 hours by the R&B icon. Since then, those original copies have reportedly sold online for thousands of dollars. Now, it’s back, along with new merch in the form of t-shirts and posters.

Since the lauded record emerged in 2016, Frank Ocean has released a string of tracks to streaming platforms, including In My Room in 2019 and Dear April (Side A – Acoustic) in 2020. More recently, the famed crooner shook fans with the launch of dick bling via his accessories brand, Homer.

This surprising release, coupled with the wiping of his Instagram account in September, as well as the announcement of his headlining role for Coachella 2023, may be indicators that a big new project is on the horizon. In the meantime, fans can grab vinyl copies of Blonde, which come in “2 record gatefold packaging,” and contain foldout lyrics and a poster. Check out these newly-available vinyl copies, as well as new t-shirts, on Frank Ocean’s official website here.