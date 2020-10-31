Wielding their own brand of soul fusion, Perth band Freehand have brought their debut single Into It to the small screen.

There’s nothing like the seductive beginnings of a lusty affair, especially one that’s sparked from a glance across a dimly lit smoking area during a gig. That’s where the story of Freehand’s debut single Into It was born.

Dripping in Motown inspired licks with modern twists and turns, it’s not surprising that the band haven chosen to feature themselves in the act itself.

Doused in moody lighting, Freehand put their best foot forward by showcasing their performative side. Led by vocalist Gem Addison, Into It commands attention with her rich alto tones which move between belts and chalkier moments. The melodrama is spliced between silky guitar work and staccato trombone which is heralded by the blue and red hue of the glossy lens. This duality of warm and cold is further executed by their dramatic ebbs and flows, keeping you forever on your toes.

Freehand are a confronting sextet to behold. Adding keys, percussion, and bass to the lineup, they are a wall of sound. And yet their musicianship is never taken for granted. Closeups tease the viewer of their artistry while glimpses of playful humour are laced through within the plot. Unabashedly buoyant, Freehand quickly solidify themselves as a collaborative juncture between genre and exhibition.

Gaining momentum across the Perth live scene, typically known for its hip-hop and psych-rock lords, Freehand are the palate cleanser that we’ve been waiting for. Emotive and full of instrumentation, they are never listless and their Catherine Hardwick-directed clip is a sight to behold.

You’ll be crushed and thrilled by the end of Into It. As the passion project of Addison, the music of Freehand is handed out freely and denotes a raw understanding of the dark and sexy underbelly of love.

Be there for the intimate video launch party at Paper Mountain in Northbridge (WA) on 5th November. Supports include Joan & The Giants (duo) and Bardeaú (solo).

Enjoy the full video below: