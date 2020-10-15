New Music WATCH: From The Archive, Chick Corea and Herbie Hancock Leap In EE by Emily Elvish October 15, 2020 New Music Herbie Hancock Copied to clipboard EE by Emily Elvish October 15, 2020 Copied to clipboard New Music Herbie Hancock Two icons of jazz piano, Chick Corea and Herbie Hancock go at it with just two pianos. Unbelievable improvising. Check out the video below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>