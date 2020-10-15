LISTEN: BADGERS – ‘Why Am I Your Only Friend?’

Melbourne mind-melters BADGERS have delivered a sweltering new psychedelic single Why Am I Your Only Friend? The single is a panacea, reverb-heavy remedy to the chaos of 2020.

Shedding any of our now habitual tendencies to stay listless and treacly, the foursome from north-east Melbourne have emerged with a renewed thirst for the spotlight. Full of fuzz, they are seemingly on the brink of combustion. While their debut single Make It Rain glimmered in a retro lens, Why Am I Your Only Friend? stamps out comparison. BADGERS erupt with a commanding and brilliant celestial seduction.

With their plans to tour the UK cancelled following this year’s affairs, their thirst for the connective is felt on this anthemic single.

Enjoy the glorious garage rock vibes below: