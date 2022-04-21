Leak reveals Game Boy Advance titles coming to the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Online service has a list of classic titles for users to explore. This new leak reveals titles to come from the Game Boy Advance archive!
A Nintendo subscription is essentially to play online, but some people have it just for the library. Nintendo currently has an extensive collection of NES, SNES, SEGA Genesis, and Nintendo 64 titles available to players with one of two Nintendo subscriptions.
There have been rumours about a Game Boy Advance (GBA) emulator coming to the Nintendo service to allow people to play some of the old GBA classics for the last week. Though not officially announced, someone has found some pretty concrete evidence.
Data miner MondoMega went through some of the Nintendo service information and found an extensive list containing 39 GBA titles.
In the tweet, Monda Mega says: “The library of GBA games they’ve tested for this thing is massive. Tested is the key word; doesn’t mean they’ll all actually launch on the service.”
He continues: “Yellow = in the rom folder at some point but not in the leaked build.”
If we look at how Nintendo has released older, ported titles before, it’s safe to assume that these titles will be staggered and not all at once. It includes:
- Astro Boy: Omega Factor
- Car Battler Joe
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
- ChuChu Rocket!
- Drill Dozer
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
- F-Zero: Maximum Velocity
- Game & Watch Gallery 4
- Golden Sun
- Golden Sun: The Lost Age
- Gunstar Super Heroes
- Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town
- Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories
- Kirby and the Amazing Mirror
- Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu!
- Kur Kuru Kururin
- Lufia: The Ruins of Lore
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Mario Golf: Advance Tour
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario Party Advance
- Mario Tennis: Power Tour
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team ProtoMan
- Mega Man Zero 3
- Metroid Fusion
- Metroid: Zero Mission
- Mr. Driller 2
- Ninja Five-O
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team
- Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation
- Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- Wario Land 4
- Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3
This is an exciting list of potential games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service. If they are exploring titles from the GBA, then there is a chance that they could explore classic Game Boy titles as well.
Time will tell, so stay tuned!