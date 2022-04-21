Leak reveals Game Boy Advance titles coming to the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Online service has a list of classic titles for users to explore. This new leak reveals titles to come from the Game Boy Advance archive!

A Nintendo subscription is essentially to play online, but some people have it just for the library. Nintendo currently has an extensive collection of NES, SNES, SEGA Genesis, and Nintendo 64 titles available to players with one of two Nintendo subscriptions.

There have been rumours about a Game Boy Advance (GBA) emulator coming to the Nintendo service to allow people to play some of the old GBA classics for the last week. Though not officially announced, someone has found some pretty concrete evidence.

Data miner MondoMega went through some of the Nintendo service information and found an extensive list containing 39 GBA titles.

In the tweet, Monda Mega says: “The library of GBA games they’ve tested for this thing is massive. Tested is the key word; doesn’t mean they’ll all actually launch on the service.”

He continues: “Yellow = in the rom folder at some point but not in the leaked build.”

The library of GBA games they've tested for this thing is massive. Tested is the key word; doesn't mean they'll all actually launch on the service. Yellow = in the rom folder at some point but not in the leaked build. There's one other game with evidence of being tested though- https://t.co/QQDBDcdAZp pic.twitter.com/lGSB4Mg7Gt — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) April 18, 2022

If we look at how Nintendo has released older, ported titles before, it’s safe to assume that these titles will be staggered and not all at once. It includes:

Astro Boy: Omega Factor

Car Battler Joe

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

ChuChu Rocket!

Drill Dozer

Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity

Game & Watch Gallery 4

Golden Sun

Golden Sun: The Lost Age

Gunstar Super Heroes

Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town

Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories

Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu!

Kur Kuru Kururin

Lufia: The Ruins of Lore

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Golf: Advance Tour

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario Party Advance

Mario Tennis: Power Tour

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team ProtoMan

Mega Man Zero 3

Metroid Fusion

Metroid: Zero Mission

Mr. Driller 2

Ninja Five-O

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation

Tactics Ogre: The Knight of Lodis

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

Wario Land 4

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

This is an exciting list of potential games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service. If they are exploring titles from the GBA, then there is a chance that they could explore classic Game Boy titles as well.

Time will tell, so stay tuned!