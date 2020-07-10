Gary Larson has released his first ‘Far Side’ comic in nearly 25 years

Famed comic Gary Larson has released his first new Far Side comics in nearly 25 years. Although he’s still technically retired, Larson revealed that he’s been sketching a little strip every now and again, just to keep his hand in, and has posted the goods to his website.

The single-strip comic ran in newspapers for 15-years between 1980 and 1995, gaining a massive reputation for its controversial content in the process. Since then, Larson’s work has quickly become one of the most beloved cartoons of the era.

Three brand new comics are now making waves online, creating the perfect conversation starter for when your next family dinner rolls around. Although the sketches have a very new and improved style, they still have the same Far Side energy that we’ve all come to know and love.

“I don’t want to mislead anyone here. This corner of the website—“New Stuff”—is not a resurrection of The Far Side daily cartoons,” Larson wrote on his site. “The thing is, I thoroughly enjoyed my career as a syndicated cartoonist, and I hope, in spirit at least, we had some laughs together.”

“But after fifteen years of meeting deadlines, well, blah blah blah … you know the rest. The day after I retired from syndication, it felt good not to draw on a deadline. And after moving on to other interests, drawing just wasn’t on my to-do list. Things change. But then a few years ago—and returning to the subject at hand—­something happened in my life, and it started with a clogged pen.”

