Listen to the latest gem from General Shrubs ‘Boystown’

Fall into your next favourite track, General Shrubs deliver a classic Aussie gem that leans in and hits all the right notes

General Shrubs are making a bold play for the indie-rock big leagues, and if their latest single ‘Boystown’ is anything to go by, they’re well on their way.

Rooted in Aussie indie grit but with a flair all their own, the Sydney four-piece tap into both the rough-and-ready storytelling of Peter Bibby and the emotive, piano-driven resonance that recalls Augie March at their best.

‘Boystown’ is an ode to the bittersweet pull of youth—a track that dances between wistful harmonies and rock-leaning riffs, giving life to the ache of growing up and the quiet wish to stay young at heart.

Recorded at Noise Machines Studio in the heart of Newtown, with Radi Safi at the helm, this track has both polish and punch, ending with a piano outro that pulls you into a reflective pause.

The Shrubs’ layered instrumentation reaches a new depth here, lingering just long enough to remind you of where you’ve been and what you’ve still got left to chase.

The Shrubs have been steadily building a loyal following across Sydney, selling out local shows and grinding with an eye on the prize.

‘Boystown’ feels like the anthem that could carry them onto bigger stages. It’s a song that makes you pause, sit back, and realize these guys mean business.

Listen to ‘Boystown’ below and get lost in the best that the Aus music scene has to offer.