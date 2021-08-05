‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ is such a good multiplayer mode it’s becoming its own game

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is being released as a standalone multiplayer game, available to anyone for purchase. It’s a sign of just how much fun this game mode is – and the widespread playerbase it could enjoy.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the multiplayer mode that was added to the original game in August 2020. It allows players to experience the smooth Ghost of Tsushima gameplay en masse to conquer waves of enemies, complete story missions, and even face MMO-style raids.

If you haven’t played it, you might be tempted to dismiss Ghost of Tsushima: Legends as a gimmicky add-on that no one but diehard fans will bother to play. Trying to explain it, I’ll admit that it sounds a bit like that – but I assure you it isn’t.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends takes the gorgeous world of the main game and cloaks it in the supernatural shadow of Japanese folklore. In some ways it is reminiscent of Call of Duty’s iconic Zombies mode and, while I’ll stop short of saying it’s better, it successfully serves a similar purpose.

The action-forward gameplay is a great palette cleanser and a riotous good time just on its own. Sucker Punch Productions have noticed this, and seemingly recognised the multiplayer mode’s potential outside the context of the main game.

Accordingly, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is being upgraded and made available for purchase as a standalone title. Don’t worry: if you already own the original game you will still be able to play, and take full advantage of the new upgrades.

In fact, it is players who only purchase the Legends mode that will miss out on features (only a few aesthetic items that are earned in the main game’s campaign).

Players will be able to purchase Ghost of Tsushima: Legends by itself on September 3, which also happens to be the date the new ‘Rivals’ mode will be added to Legends. This variation will pit two teams of two against each other in a war of attrition to see who can survive the longest. The competing teams will be able to send ‘torments’ to their opponents by succeeding at certain tasks.

In addition to all of this, the developers stated:

“…we’ll be adding a new piece of content each week from September 10 through October 1, including an additional Rivals map, new Survival maps inspired by Iki Island and Iyo’s realm, and Trials of Iyo, a new harder-difficulty version of last year’s Raid that offers challenges in bite-sized chunks, and offers a new set of online leaderboards.”

As you can all see there is a lot going on in the world of Ghost of Tsushima; a film is in development, the Director’s Cut is fast approaching, and now this.

Although as PC gamers will attest, there is still one major announcement to hopefully come.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available on PS4 and PS5 on August 20.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be available as a standalone game on September 3.