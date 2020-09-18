Glasseye Parlour share a playlist of the music that shaped their childhood

Adelaide rockers Glasseye Parlour have taken some time out of their upwards trajectory to share their musical influences with us.

The music we listen to in our childhood has a bigger influence on us than we may think. Although tastes change and develop, the sonic and nuance of our youth will ultimately play a massive part in the people we grow into. Glasseye Parlour know this for a fact.

Although their latest single Riot is armoured in grunge nostalgia, the Adelaide locals have a remarkable talent for cooking up new and exciting melodies. Fresh off the release, the boys were kind enough to share a playlist of their musical influences growing up and the tracks that have influenced their vicious sonic.

Michael

My Stepdad is a big influence of mine and basically the whole reason I picked up a guitar in the first place. He introduced me to Pearl Jam as a teenager and this track really captured that classic teen angst that I was feeling at the time, it started a lifelong love of Pearl Jam.

James

The early Silverchair albums resonate with me on an emotional level. They changed a lot over the years but I always come back to their early work; especially Frogstomp, what a powerful album.

Daniel

Mr. Brownstone is a Guns N’ Roses classic that inspires the way I write and play on guitar: simple but effective riffs that reach out and grab you.

Hamish

Travelling Riverside Blues has such a cool and expressive approach to bass, it’s constantly driving the feel but is still tasteful and not too over the top. Besides that it’s just a solid track, Zeppelin can do no wrong.

James

Foo Fighters‘ Rope and Queens Of The Stone Age’s I Sat By The Ocean are two songs that we love collectively as a band and get us going. They will both play without fail on the way to a gig or before heading to town to get us pumped up and feeling good.

Michael

James’ Dad is a big fan of us and when we’d jam in the back room at his place, he would always request Whole Lotta Rosie. We have never actually gone out of our way to learn it properly but we’d always have a crack and he would sing along, often louder than the instruments right into our ears.

You can grab your copy of Riot here. Check out the full playlist below: