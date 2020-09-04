Glasseye Parlour unleash a wild grunge anthem for your health, ‘Riot’

If you haven’t listened to the latest single from Glasseye Parlour yet, then what the hell are you doing? Riot is intense, vicious, and utterly addictive.

Listening to Glasseye Parlour’s new song is a bit like copping an elbow to the head at a gig. The riffs are bloodthirsty, the chorus is brutal, and the intensity is palpable. It’s a track that makes you want to mosh, scream, and riot all the once. Porque no los dos?

If the Adelaide four-piece have proved anything since their debut earlier this year, it’s that they have a talent for crafting vicious yet utterly addictive melodies. All you have to do is look to Riot for proof. It’ll ignite any space, make your ears bleed, and take you on a ‘90s grunge-rock journey in the space of three wild minutes. It’s a pretty formidable release.