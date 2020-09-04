The NES Poly synth is a Nintendo nostalgia junkie’s dream

Check out the Kickstarter campaign for the NES Poly from Chiptune LLC. It’s an eccentric synthesiser inspired by the retro tones of Nintendo.

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched for the NES Poly, a hardware synthesiser from Chiptune LLC. The device creates sounds in the style of ‘chiptune’, a sub-genre of electronic that is inspired by the 8-bit sounds of vintage video games and arcade machines.

A digital signal processor chip and analog signal path are at the core of the NES Poly. So, if you’re into the first generation of Super Mario Bros. games, this synth will be up your alley.

Other notable features of the synth include a 128 note-MIDI variability with 16 sound parameters. There are also 64 preset patches available, a brand new 8-bit sine waveform and three new vibrato LFO waveforms.

Chiptune’s renewed popularity isn’t due to video game nostalgia alone. There’s an undeniable overlap between this retro world and the contemporary dance music — and with dozens of presets available and a great deal of tweakability under the hood — the NES Poly has potential to stretch far beyond the narrow confines of chiptune.

To find out more about the NES Poly, visit the Chiptune LLC website and back the project while you still can on Kickstarter.