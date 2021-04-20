Obscured sexuality: The places on Reddit dedicated entirely to glitch porn

Communities on Reddit are creating obscure, glitchy, VHS-inspired erotic images called glitch porn – blurring the lines between art and pornography.

What the hell is glitch porn? It’s pretty much exactly what the name denotes: sexuality explicit images, obscured by glitchy, colourful, VHS-inspired visual effects. The result is an interesting intersection of art and pornography – one that exists in small, tight-knit pockets on Reddit.

Of course, this composite is nothing new; art and erotica have co-existed since the advent of both forms. Similarly, glitchchy, VHS inspired art is nothing new either.

But these communities are pushing the boundaries of both paradigms – not quite sexual enough to be considered straight-up porn, though so overtly reliant on erotic images that they exist outside the realm of mainstream art.

Chatting with Motherboard, Reddit user hipnosister, founder and moderator of r/NSFWGlitchArt, talked about how glitch porn is reinvigorating the stagnant erotic formula.

“In today’s world it’s so easy to see nudity and sex. It takes minimal effort to see 100s/1000s of women naked, so maybe seeing them in a different way breathes new life into them.”

“I wanted to create a community for something more reserved.”

Check out some surprisingly charming glitch porn:

For something a little less reserved, there is a subreddit in a similar vein, but that is far more hardcore, called r/glitch_porn. Check it out, but be warned, it’s definitely NSFW.

[via Motherboard]