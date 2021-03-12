LISTEN: Vast Hill – ‘Somehow’

Retro-space partners Vast Hill unveil their latest seraphic slice of synth-pop with Somehow.

Described aptly in their bio, Vast Hill are equal parts Xanadu and Daft Punk. And honestly, what else could you possibly dream of? If roller-skates came in cream snakeskin, (hi MOXI Skates if you’re reading this we propose a partnership) I image the Sydney duo whirling around a disco lit rink in a pair each. Dressed to always impress, ’60s sensibilities meet ’80s appeal in feathery harmony on Somehow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚅𝙰𝚂𝚃 𝙷𝙸𝙻𝙻 (@vasthill)

Mixed by Luke Million (I Know Leopard, Stranger Things), Somehow was destined to depict an electro prowess from all angles. Shimmering with all The Breakfast Club air-punch vibes, singer Elle Kress describes the anti-rom-com message:

“The single is about being ok with being on your own after a heartbreak, and giving yourself the space and trusting yourself that in the end you will be ok, somehow.”

Before the release of their upcoming second record, enjoy a satiating moment of summer with Somehow, below: