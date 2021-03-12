LISTEN: Vast Hill – ‘Somehow’

Retro-space partners Vast Hill unveil their latest seraphic slice of synth-pop with Somehow.
Described aptly in their bio, Vast Hill are equal parts Xanadu and Daft Punk. And honestly, what else could you possibly dream of? If roller-skates came in cream snakeskin, (hi MOXI Skates if you’re reading this we propose a partnership) I image the Sydney duo whirling around a disco lit rink in a pair each. Dressed to always impress, ’60s sensibilities meet ’80s appeal in feathery harmony on Somehow.
View this post on Instagram
Mixed by Luke Million (I Know Leopard, Stranger Things), Somehow was destined to depict an electro prowess from all angles. Shimmering with all The Breakfast Club air-punch vibes, singer Elle Kress describes the anti-rom-com message:
“The single is about being ok with being on your own after a heartbreak, and giving yourself the space and trusting yourself that in the end you will be ok, somehow.”
Before the release of their upcoming second record, enjoy a satiating moment of summer with Somehow, below: