Gmail, Google Drive, and more are experiencing global outages

If you’re having problems with Gmail, you’re not the only one. Twitter is filling up with reports of outages and Google has confirmed the news.

Gmail is reportedly experiencing outages across the world at the moment, as well as Google Drive and Google Meet.

There have been thousands of reports of interrupted service, with many people unable to upload attachments and some users unable to even send emails or log in. Google has confirmed the interruption, however, there is currently no indication of when it will be resolved.

According to reports, the country most affected is India, as well as parts of the US, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. Fifty per cent of complaints are citing problems with attachments, whilst 25 per cent are issues with receiving emails and another 25 per cent are problems with logging in.

GMAIL IS DOWN. I can’t decide if this is wonderfully liberating or wildly stressful 🤷‍♀️ — Rebekah Scanlan (@rebekahscanlan) August 20, 2020

“We are continuing to investigate this issue,” Google wrote on their G Suite Status page, promising to provide updates in an hour. The outage is particularly impactful seeing as so many people are working from home at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employee: I need day odd today.

Boss : why? Are you all right?

Employee: Oops,something went wrong.#Gmail pic.twitter.com/8XoSV6q1Rq — Harsh Vardhan (@harsha_tamatam) August 20, 2020

#Gmail was down for more than 1 hour. *people who never ever mailed anyone in their entire life:- pic.twitter.com/bV4KY8CGSS — Kartik Mishra (@Kartikmishra_14) August 20, 2020

According to Down Detector, the interruption began occurring around 04:40 GMT, just over two hours ago at the time of writing. One user on the site speculated that the global outage might be some kind of “super hack” likely to be ongoing for several hours, describing “What a year!”

Never imagined I’ll see the day where Google servers go down.

2020 is really making history #Gmail #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/iIPw6LC2tU — Deepanshu Malhotra (@daddydeep7) August 20, 2020

We’ll keep you updated on more as it comes.