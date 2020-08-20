Russian journalists brought in to take over Belarus media after hundreds quit following rigged election

Belarus has turned to Russia for media aid as the European Union announces financial sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko’s government after rigged election results.

The European Union has announced financial sanctions against president Alexander Lukashenko and his government over electoral fraud, refusing to recognise the result of the election.

Meanwhile, Russian media crews have been brought in to take over after hundreds of state media workers quit in protest.

Belarus has faced mass protests since the August 9 election that saw Lukashenko re-elected with 80 per cent of the vote despite allegations of rigging the election. Police have violently repressed demonstrators, with at least two deaths confirmed, amongst claims that protestors had been tortured in jail.

Now, after Belarus media personnel went on strike, the government has turned to Russia to take control of the nation’s media, after some journalists complained about the results of the election.

Propaganda. Belarus state television is broadcasting these ads after each program. The video starts with beautiful shots of Belarus nature, then photo of Tsikhanouskaya and text: “But I don’t like it. I will change it”. And pictures of the bombed cities, US flag, slaves. The end. pic.twitter.com/49Vye3gbhZ — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) August 19, 2020

Alena Martinovskaya, a journalist from radio channel Belarus 3, told TUT.BY, “Today, my colleagues and I went to the work building around 9am. There was an officer standing guard.”

She continued, “Then he said, ‘You’re on the blacklist, and we cannot let you in.'”



Lukashenko, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is said to have had Russian crews flown in to take over state media. Martinovskaya said, “In our republic, we don’t have money for masks for medics.”

She continued, “We are crowdfunding all around the country. However, we have money for new Russian employees.

While a state of unrest has taken over Belarus, the EU has taken aim at the government, planning to reroute 53 million euros away from those in charge and towards civil society in wake of the protests and coronavirus pandemic. European Council President Charles Michel said, “The EU will impose sanctions on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud.”

Meanwhile, Lukashenko has publicly dismissed protestors calls for new elections.

If reports are true that Putin’s “green men” are on their way to Belarus, then the playbook is this: They will stage incidents of violence against ethnic Russians; Lukashenka will plead for “help,” Russian forces will crack down on *all* protests as “humanitarian assistance.” — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 19, 2020

He told a crowd on Monday, “You talk about dishonest elections and want to hold new elections. My response to this – we held the elections and until you kill me, there won’t be any new elections. “

Lukashenko has also made claims that Russian aid would extend beyond the media, saying Putin has promised to send military assistance if there is to be ongoing unrest.