A new compilation album, Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2, will be released today for 24 hours only, featuring heaps of unreleased music including 77 new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and demos from some of the world’s most celebrated artists including Yoko Ono, The War On Drugs, and Fleet Foxes, to name a few.

The latest instalment of GMTATCOAD will be released today (Friday) at 12:01 am PT (5:01 pm AEST) as a part of the Bandcamp Fridays initiative. All profits from the album will go to Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organisation aimed at defending voting rights of all Americans.

“When over $250,000 was raised for the first compilation — in one day — we were floored and it spurred us to do another. We thought we’d get twenty musicians, tops, for this second one, but in about ten days, 77 bands and singers came through. It was a flood. Every day, the urgency of this election becomes clearer, so we’re trying to send as much money into voter access as we can. The compilation is a bit of concentrated hope,” said author Dave Eggers on the importance of voter access leading up to the 2020 US election and how the compilation will fight for democracy.

You can purchase the compilation in Australia today at 5:01 pm here for the minimum spend of $20.20, although organisers encourage considering donating more for Volume 2 if you’re able.

Also available today is a limited-edition poster, designed and signed by Lost in Translation filmmaker Sofia Coppola. The poster and compilation album will be sold separately to fund vital work at Voting Rights Lab.

The second compilation album hopes to follow in the footsteps of edition 1, which raised $250,000 for Fair Fight and Color of Change, two organisations which work to combat racism in the US.

Despite organisers only having a month to put the second compilation together, the second edition boasts twice the amount of music as the first, with a beautiful and eclectic mix of genres and artists coming together for voters’ rights.

Check out the full tracklist for the compilation album below.

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. David Byrne – People Tell Me

02. Pearl Jam – Get It Back

03. Little Dragon – Night Shift

04. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)

05. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime

06. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)

07 Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)

08. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)

09. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)

10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)

11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper

12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]

13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093

14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)

15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)

17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying

18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)

19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)

20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)

21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)

22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)

23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)

24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left

25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale

26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo

28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate

29. !!! – Feels Good

30. PUP – Edmonton

31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)

32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range

33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed

34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener

35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs

37. Caleb Giles – Focus

38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)

39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)

40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down

41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)

42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock

43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)

44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)

45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)

46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom

47. The Dip – Friday Mixer

48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain

49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details

50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)

51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)

52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)

54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry

55. Wolf Parade – ATA

56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)

57. Stone Gossard – Near

58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner

59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental

60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)

61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)

62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round

63. Surfer Blood – New Direction

64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)

65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura

66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)

67. MICHELLE – Sunrise (Remix)

68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)

69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)

70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)

71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)

72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)

73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)

74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real

75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen

76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended

77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)

Out October 2, 5:01pm AEST at Good Music 2020’s bandcamp