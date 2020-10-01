Need some R&R? Southern Comfort want to gift you “The Easiest Day Ever”

With International Sloth Day on October 20th slowly but bravely approaching, Southern Comfort want to treat one lucky Aussie sloth to the Easiest Day Ever.

If there’s ever been a time more worthy of unleashing your inner sloth, we’d love to hear about it. Acting against the year that’s pushed us all to the limit, here’s your chance to win the Easiest Day Ever. You know, because you deserve it.

Southern Comfort are the legends behind this initiative, paying homage to the world’s favourite slow boy the sloth. The prize is one day of maximum relaxation to the value of $5,000 – and it’s up to you to decide where that cash goes. Got a dream day of hypothetical R&R planned? Time to make it a reality.

Seeking the perfectly placed hammock to live out a day away from the world? Maybe a personal concert from one of your favourite ambient artists? Or perhaps you’re a fan of the simple things and a day of hard vacationing on an idyllic beach with some easy drinking bourbon is your ticket? Whichever way you roll, you can bet the Easiest Day Ever will make a perfect antidote to whatever it is you’re trying to disconnect from.

On top of the grand prize, 50 entrants will be delivered an ‘Easy’ pack designed to “help you ease into Summer”. Not to mention Southern Comfort will be adopting five sloths on behalf of competition runners-up, aiding conservation efforts and funding research into the cute, albeit lethargic, beasts.

The competition is open now and runs until International Sloth Day on Tuesday October 20th, when winners will be announced.

It’s easy to enter: all you have to do is follow Southern Comfort on Facebook and/or Instagram and tag a mate. The Easiest Day Ever could be yours!