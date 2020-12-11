GoFundMe just announced their most popular Australian fundraisers in 2020

In a year that has universally been considered a disaster, fundraising site GoFundMe have seen some of their most generous donations yet.

2020 was undoubtedly the year of calamity. First with the Black Summer bushfires, burning 650 million hectares of trees, the horrific killings that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement, and, of course, the life-changing pandemic.

GoFundMe have just released their top fundraisers of 2020, counting over 1.3 million Australians who donated to those in need. It appears that in times of chaos, our nation are still the first to help those who need it most.

“The power of collective action saw Australians stand together to drive unparalleled generosity to help loved ones, neighbours, and strangers in need,” GoFundMe’s Australian regional manager Nicola Britton announced.

“This year saw more Australians turn to crowdfunding for needs that fall outside of traditional government or charitable support from stranded travellers covering quarantine fees to return home, to bushfire-impacted farmers in need of fencing and PPE for frontline medical professionals.”

According to the organisation, the Queensland town of Bundaberg were the most generous this year. They were closely followed by Wagga Wagga, Mandurah, Launceston, and Mckay. It was also reported that donations assisting First Nations communities tripled from 2019.

Here are the top five fundraisers that received the most donations:

5. Save Lentils As Anything – $373,985

The renowned vegan community restaurant shocked customers after announcing that they were on the verge of closure. Aussie consumers obviously felt strongly about the cause and rallied over a quarter-million dollars to save the venues.

The fundraiser covered well over the expected target ($100k), with the organisation now back in full operation.

4. Australian Bushfires Appeal – $382,055

A bushfire campaign was always going to make the list, this one being for the Australian Red Cross. The appeal raised funds, not just from Australia, but from all over the globe.

3. Aussie Influencers For Australia – $580,132

Another unsurprising entry, at third place, was for the Australian bushfires. This petition created by Australian influencers who decided to use their platforms to promote the cause.

Six Australian charities were among those who received the enormous half a million-dollar sum, including the Victorian CFS, the Australian Red Cross, the Balu Blue Foundation, South Australian Management, Veterinary Emergency, and Wildlife Victoria.

2. Fire Relief Fund First Nations Communities – $1,883,380

Fire Relief Fund First Nations Communities was launched to raise funds for First Nation communities affected by this year’s blaze. Neil Morris, a Yorta Yorta man, organised the fundraiser and raised almost $2 million for destroyed Aboriginal communities in regions such as the NSW South Coast and Gippsland.

All the money raised went to temporary relocation, essential goods, refurbishing fire-damaged property, and any additional needs in the fire aftermath.

You can read the progress report here.

Australia’s wildlife was among the biggest casualty in the crisis, with over a million animals perishing in the fires.

Photos of the devastation on Kangaroo island made international headlines, with celebrities calling on their fans for help. The campaign had over 30,000 individual donors and the colossal fundraiser is still receiving donations a whole year later.

You can read the Island’s conservation update here.