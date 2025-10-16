Golden Plains Lineup announced

Basement Jaxx, Marlon Williams and more are set to headline the 18th Golden Plains Festival

The lineup for the 2026 instalment of the Victorian festival, Golden Plains, has been announced. Basement Jaxx, Marlon Williams, and many more are set to play the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre.

Golden Plains will return in March next year with a lineup of incredible talent.

The top headliner is the London-based electronic duo Basement Jaxx, best known for their hit song ‘Where’s Your Head At?’, which has recently seen a resurgence on TikTok.

They are widely acclaimed for their ability to expertly combine influences from the music of the Caribbean, South Asia, Brazil, and beyond. Another exciting addition to the lineup is Marlon Williams, who will perform with his touring band The Yarra Bender and a local Kapa Haka group.

Together, they will perform his latest album, Te Whare Tīwekaweka, which is entirely in Te Reo Māori.

The rest of the lineup features an eclectic mix of acts from around the world. Standouts include Norwegian pop duo Smerz, Californian garage rocker Ty Segall, and London-based Afrobeat artist Obonjayar.

Beyond the live music, Golden Plains offers plenty of experiences for festivalgoers. Highlights include the Meredith Eye, a large Ferris wheel with sweeping views of the surroundings, and the Ecoplex Outdoor Cinema. Alternatively, visitors can simply bask in the natural beauty of the Supernatural Amphitheatre—nicknamed “The ‘Sup”—a stage set within a sprawling gumtree grove cultivated since the 1990s.

All in all, if you’re looking for an exciting festival that will shake up your norm, tickets for Golden Plains go on sale on 29 October, or you can enter their Ticket Ballot for a chance at early access.