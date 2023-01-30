Gorillaz have teamed up with Adeleye Omotayo for an incredible new single

Grammy-winning band Gorillaz have released a new track, Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo, from their upcoming studio album Cracker Island.

Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo was the first track created by Gorillaz and eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer, instrumentalist and songwriter Greg Kurstin. It is one of the many collaborations on their upcoming “genre-expansive” album, Cracker Island.

The album will feature an incredible lineup of artist collaborations, including Stevie Nicks, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny and Bootie Brown and Beck.

Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo has been released ahead of a music video, directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby. Other songs that have been released from the album include Cracker Island, featuring Thundercat, and New Gold, featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown.

The single features vocalist and long-time Gorillaz performer Adeleye Omotayo. Omotayo began singing in church at the age of 18, then performed in pubs in north London. Later, he befriended Amy Winehouse and sang alongside her throughout her career. He has been featured on records by Kindness, Matthew Herbert, Mark Ronson and Quincy Jones.

Silent Running was the first song recorded for Cracker Island. Described by Albarn as having “… that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought”, its distinct, synth-led ‘80’s sound set the tone for the rest of the album.

Upon the release of Cracker Island in February, Gorillaz has a number of shows lined up. They will return to North America in April to play at Coachella, and their performance will feature a number of special guests.

For tour dates go here.