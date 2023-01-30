​​Nile Rodgers teams up with St. Vincent on new tunes

The Chic guitarist confirmed his musical collaboration with the alternative pop artist on Instagram, describing it as “fucking wonderful”.

Nile Rodgers has announced his latest collaboration with St Vincent, “Working on new music with St. Vincent” and calling the experience“so real deal”.

St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, has been sharing glimpses of the recording sessions at Electric Lady Studios on her own page, looking very boss behind the mixing desk “Running the board, bitches,”

Rodgers praised her eclectic approach to composing in an interview last year.

“I would have never thought of using the guitar like that,” he said. “The fact she’s doing what she’s doing is really fascinating.” The two artists are reportedly “just vibing, listening to each other’s music and talking” for now, but a musical relationship may develop.

St. Vincent is currently hosting “History Listen: Rock“, a new podcast on the biggest music makers that changed the game. The original audio series – from Audible and Double Elvis Productions – is going back to some pivotal rock history moments that changed the direction of music.

Clark said, “It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should. When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

