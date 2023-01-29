Will Radiohead re-form? Their drummer Philip Selway weighs in

In the latest copy of The Big Issue, Philip Selway discussed the future of Radiohead, reporting that they have “pondered the band’s next steps”.

The Radiohead drummer, who is due to release his solo album Strange Dance on February 24th, has discussed Radiohead’s future with a number of publications in recent weeks. His comments come six months after guitarist Ed O’Brien claimed that the band’s future was still “up in the air”.

Radiohead released their ninth studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool, in 2016. Following its release, they embarked on a tour that concluded in 2018. Since then, band members have been busy with other ventures. Frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist/keyboardist Johnny Greenwood have been focussing on their other band, The Smile, while Greenwood has also written and recorded music for various films, including 2021 Princess Diana biopic, Spencer.

Some claim that Selway has been dropping hints of a Radiohead reunion, telling Spin that the band were “going to get together at the start of 2023” to “start looking at other ideas for what comes next”.

But other than this possible get-together, the future of Radiohead is still uncertain. “It might happen, but the other thing is … it might not” Selway told The Line-Up podcast, adding that “there’s no Radiohead at the moment”.

He has maintained that Radiohead are “not going to be one of those bands that gets together for the big payday”, and that if they were to release new music in the future, it “has to be five people going, ‘I really want to do this again with you'”.

For the moment, the members of Radiohead are all pursuing other endeavours. “We’re all reaching out and having different experiences”, Selway told The Line-Up. “And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged”.