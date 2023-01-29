Kristen Stewart to Direct 3 Boygenius music videos

Kristen Stewart, star of Twilight and Spencer, has been tapped to direct three music videos for the indie supergroup Boygenius.

Boygenius, comprised of the trio Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, is set to release their highly-anticipated debut album The Record on March 31st, following their 2018 self-titled EP.

Rolling Stone broke the news of the collaboration with Kristen Stewart, who has a background in directing, including Chvrches’ live version of Down Side of Me in 2017. While it’s unclear which songs from The Record she’ll direct, Boygenius’ recent simultaneous release of three singles, $20, Emily I’m Sorry, and True Blue, has sparked speculation among fans.

Further details have as yet to be provided. The trio have not as yet worked professionally with the actor/director, but Bridgers once publically tweeted, “I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday.” That same day, Bridgers released Kyoto, the titular hit single from her 2020 record.



Boygenius primarily composes, records, and produces with nearly an all-female cast, seeking to cultivate a non-competitive atmosphere free of bravado. The absence of adult men in the process proves crucial to the process, fostering open communication without the need for explanations. Their eponymous EP, released in 2018, was met with widespread acclaim, earning the 12th spot on NPR Music’s best albums of the year list.

Stewart, who previously directed the short film Come Swim for Scott Free Productions, is set to team up with the production company again for her feature-length debut, The Chronology of Water, based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch. Stewart has shared of the forthcoming film:

“Lidia’s memoir honors corporeal experience, radically. To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means … is that it absolutely must be a film. This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends. Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia’s life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her.”

Stewart’s recent acting credits include a role in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future alongside Viggo Mortensen.