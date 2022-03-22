Get your neon pink on! Goros is throwing a Cherry Bomb this Wednesday

Goros has been bringing community and Japanese cuisine to Surry Hills for years. This Wednesday, they’re dropping a Cherry Bomb.

In celebration of Japan’s cherry blossom season, Goros is turning its rooms into a vivid pink extravaganza this Wednesday. And they’re staying pink all the way till May 7th. That’s right, six weeks of sensory experience on full blast.

Expect neon installations, mochi desserts, floral cocktails, and DJ sets well into the night.

If you haven’t experienced the wonders of Goros in the backstreets of Surry Hills, there’s never been a better time to check it out. For 6-weeks, Goros will be celebrating Japanese’s Cherry Blossom season by going all out pink. The walls, the food, the drinks, the outfits, even the music!

The vivid event is kicking off tomorrow (March 23, 2022), so you’ve come at the perfect time! Call up your mates and prepare for a cherry bombed menu of salmon crudo, pink mayo burgers, watermelon-and-radish salad with pomegranate, and the dessert to end all desserts: cherry-blossom mochi. Of course, the cocktails are jumping on the theme too. We’d recommend giving the sakura drink, Bombay Saphire a whirl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goros (@gorosmaryst)

Once you and the crew are well-fed and boozed up, there will be a crop of favourite DJs spinning the decks. If the night beckons, you can boogie well into the late hours my friend. This is Goros we’re talking about. One last thing! The dress code is pink, so best make sure your wardrobe is up for the task.

Address for Goros is 84/86 Mary’s St, Surry Hills. We’ll catch you there!