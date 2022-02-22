Goros is going off this Mardi Gras with their Mardy Party

In celebration of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival, Surry Hills Japanese bar and restaurant, Goros are throwing their very own Mardy Party!

They say that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year but I must wholeheartedly disagree, it has to be Mardi Gras.

Between the costumes, dancing, drinks and of course the pride and freedom to be completely yourself, there simply is no greater festivity. I think it’s just as deserving of all the stories and poetry that Christmas gets…

“The queers, queens and kings were nestled all snug in their bed, while visions of glitter bums danced in their head.” Yeap, I’m onto something… Mardi Gras is the best!

Just the same as with any other silly season, it can be tough to choose exactly where you want to celebrate Mardi Gras and if you don’t make up your mind quick, you could end up locked out of a queer karaoke and let me tell you, nobody wants that.

Luckily our favourite Japanese bar and restaurant are throwing an out of this world Mardy Party, making the choice pretty clear.

Goros are welcoming all to come down in costume to celebrate Sydney’s flourishing LGBTQIA+ community.

The party will go over two nights and amazingly, it’s free entry all weekend long.

DJs will fill the venue will even more vibes from 8pm and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Goros are throwing down major school dance vibes except it’s the hyper-queer dream dance you’ve always wanted and with all of the perks of being an adult (booze).

How the heck do I get in?

The venue is located at 84-86 Mary Street, Surry Hills and entry is completely free but make sure you book now to guarantee you get a spot.