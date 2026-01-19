Local legends to headline San Francisco Super Bowl

Don’t get rid of that old Green Day T-Shirt from your punk years just yet!

Billie Joe Armstrong is apparently “super hyped” to be playing the Super Bowl opening show with band Green Day in February.

And right in their own backyard, too, with the sporting spectacle set to be in their San Francisco home this year.

Although some in the crowd will likely only know Green Day through long sessions with Guitar Hero, the rock veterans have continued to sell out stadiums almost forty years after their humble teenage origins.

The crew will be joined by 90s rock group and fellow San Franciscans Counting Crows, who, by the way, will spend March through to April in Australia touring. Or maybe your Mum and Dad have already told you.

At last year’s Coachella, Green Day altered their lyrics to 2004 hit ‘American Idiot‘ to publicly diss U.S. President Donald Trump, who has already labelled Bad Bunny’s halftime slot as “absolutely ridiculous”.

Fortunately for Americans, he has no say in the entertainment acts selected for the Super Bowl.

With an audience almost ten times the size of that of Coachella’s main stage, it’s difficult to say whether Green Day will maintain their previous political commentary.

In any case, it’s likely Donald Trump already has a post bashing Green Day drafted and ready to fire on his Twitter.