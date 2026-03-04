Greg Mendez announces new album and releases lead single

Every indie-head loves Greg Mendez.

His 2023 self-titled album was a stand-out, and got him signed to Dead Oceans in 2024.

But this recent success is only the latest in a 15 year journey writing and recording music.

Now, the Philadelphia based artist is picking up where he left off with his new album, Beauty Land.

Mendez is also set to support the forthcoming album with a huge North American tour starting this June, with support from Maria BC and Scarlet Rae.

Mendez recorded the album directly to tape, and made it almost entirely alone in his home studio, a small room with no natural light.

He released the lead single and video today, “I Wanna Feel pretty,” in which he walks through the suburbs, where he spent most of his childhood.

He also plays a really cute, tiny piano.

On the video, shot on 35mm by director Rhys Scarabosio, Mendez said this:

“No one really belongs. The dream is close enough to smell but as soon as you reach out, your hand passes right through – a hologram of a promise. I hoped this video would feel like that.”

Beauty Land will grapple with grief, love, and addiction, all through Mendez’s signature folk-pop songwriting.

It’s out May 29th, via Dead Oceans.

Here’s the tracklist:

I Wanna Feel Pretty Looking Out Your Window Mary / Dreaming Everybody Wants To Be Your Friend (Except Me) Gentle Love Frog It Breaks My Heart Sunsick No Evil Geranium Interlude in D Minor Serving Drinks So Mean Concussion