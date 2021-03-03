Grimes has dropped new music via a cryptocurrency art auction

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes has debuted her first piece of crypto art in the form of NFT’s (Non-Fungible Tokens) and has unsurprisingly sold out.

Grimes is no stranger to the peculiar. The artist has once again proved her uniqueness by releasing new music via cryptocurrency in her WarNymph Collection Vol 1.

The collaboration, which she made with brother Mac Boucher, is not available as a physical release or via streaming services. Instead, profits made from the sales will be donated to environmental NGO Carbon 180, presumably in an effort to nullify the electricity and carbon dioxide consumed by using blockchain technology.

WarNymph consists of 10 different pieces and, as Grimes’ statement points out, Earth is accompanied by the unreleased track Ærythe, while Mars is complimented by Mars Theme. It took just 20 mins for the collection to sell out, making the brother and sister duo a massive $6 million via auction.

The collection is the beginning of the vast creative universe Grimes will continue to evolve. WarNymph is described as “the Goddess of Neo-Genesis”, who “battles the destructive force of obsolete ideas and systemic decay that threatens the future.”

“Grimes, with the WarNymph project, explores the fluidity of identity in the virtual age: the ability to create, augment, and splinter ourselves into unlimited avatars, create boundless worlds, and build rich, complex lore.”

This is not the first time Grimes has auctioned her art online. In May 2020, the Canadian unveiled Selling Out, a project in which sold a piece of her soul.

Grimes is set to release new music in 2021, with singer-songwriter confirming via Stereogum, that she is in the process of finishing up the vocals for her next album. When asked when can we expect it, replied with “SOON.”