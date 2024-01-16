Mark your calendars: Groovin’ the Moo announces festival dates and a brand spanking new venue

Foreshore Park in Newcastle is getting set to become the new home for Groovin’ the Moo come April

Mark your calendars and dust off your dancing shoes, Groovin’ the Moo (GTM) is gearing up to make it’s return in 2024, hitting six regions across Australia in April and May.

This year’s tour brings more than just good vibes and big-name acts – a brand new venue in Newcastle, NSW, promises to shake things up!

Kicking off with a special ANZAC tribute in Wayville, SA, on Thursday, April 25th, the GTM party travels east for the first weekend, hitting Canberra, ACT, on Friday, April 26th, and the ever-popular Bendigo, VIC, on Saturday, April 27th.

Get ready for a venue shift in the second weekend! Bidding farewell to Maitland Showground after years of loyal service, GTM has found a stunning new home on the shores of Foreshore Park in Newcastle, NSW. Happening on Saturday, May 4th, this move promises better accessibility, ample parking, and stunning scenery for festival-goers.

No worries, Sunshine Coast fans! Your sunshine fix is secured, with the festival returning to an even bigger and better Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct on Sunday, May 5th. Take advantage of the long weekend bonus and soak up the sun and sounds.

The epic journey concludes on the west coast, with Bunbury, WA, getting its groove on Saturday, May 11th.

“We’re really excited to be putting on a festival in Foreshore Park,” says a GTM spokesperson. “Newcastle’s transport and accommodation options will provide a better experience for our patrons, and Foreshore Park is a stunning location. We can’t wait to call it home.”

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelme welcomes the festival with open arms: “City of Newcastle is a strong supporter of live music and is committed to attracting and hosting major events. Groovin the Moo will be a valuable addition to this year’s calendar, boosting local businesses and the visitor economy while offering residents a chance to experience top-tier acts in a premier venue.”

And get this – Newcastle isn’t just a pretty face. Australia’s second oldest city and a bustling creative hub, it boasts more artists than any other city in Australia and claims the most art galleries per capita. Think beautiful beaches, charming Victorian architecture, and a delicious food and drink scene for a complete festival experience.

With the lineup announcement coming soon and more exciting news on the horizon, stay tuned for all things GTM 2024. This year’s festival promises to be an unmoo-forgettable journey of music, mates, and good vibes across the country. So start planning your road trips, packing your dancing shoes, and get ready to moo-ve and groove!

Check out the full festival schedule below:

GROOVIN THE MOO 2024 TOUR DIARY

Wayville, SA

Thursday 25 April

Adelaide Showground

Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Canberra, ACT

Friday 26 April

Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC)

Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Bendigo, VIC

Saturday 27 April

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds

Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Newcastle, NSW

Saturday 4 May

Foreshore Park

Awabakal Land, Newcastle, NSW

Sunshine Coast, QLD

Sunday 5 May (Long Weekend)

Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct

Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Bunbury, WA

Saturday 11 May

Hay Park

Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA