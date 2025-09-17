Happy Celebrates Country Music Month with a Spotlight on Australian Artists

We’re rounding up the best darn country acts in the world!
As Country Music Month approaches this October, Happy is proud to announce a month-long celebration dedicated to the vibrant country music scene.
With the genre booming – Australia now ranks as the world’s third-largest country music market after the US and Canada – we’re shining a light on both the legends and the rising stars keeping country alive and thriving.
This month, catch features with 2025’s Country Artists of the Year Max Jackson, artist-on-artist interviews, a feature on 10 essential Johnny Cash songs, and a Why It Mattered Special. Plus, enjoy our ACMM: Live From Happy sessions and spotlights on Blak country artists, celebrating the diversity, talent, and energy that make Aussie country so strong today.
As international icons like Beyoncé and Luke Combs continue to draw attention to the genre, there’s never been a better time to join the celebration.
Keep up with all the action on our socials and discover the artists shaping the sound of Aussie country.