Happy Listening: the 8 best new releases of the week

Every Friday we put together Happy Listening, presenting you with some of the best new releases of the week. Today has been particularly massive, but we’ve whittled it down to a few that deserve a spot on your go-to playlist.

We’ve got woozy indie rock, ’70s style psychedelia, red hot garage, and more. You’re gonna love it.

Check out Happy’s favourite new releases of the week. We have no doubt they’ll be in high rotation within no time at all.

My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall II

In one of this week’s best surprises, American rockers My Morning Jacket blessed us with a whole album, which fans lapped up at their Youtube listening party.

The Waterfall II is filled with soaring vocals and a woozy psychedelic feel. Standout tracks including the melancholic Spinning My Wheels, the funkadelic Magic Bullet, and harmony-filled rock anthem Wasted.

The Uplifting Bell Ends – Super Giant & World Music Oddities

The Uplifting Bell Ends deliver sweet psychedelia worth tripping to, and this week have gifted the world with a special re-release of their darling 2015 album Super Giant & World Music Oddities.

If you haven’t heard it before, highlight track Super Giant oozes a nostalgic, ’70s surf appeal through intricate guitar plucking. The album has 14 tracks, with none exceeding four minutes. You can get the special remastered version here.

Peter Bibby – Wyalla

Today Peter Bibby and his Dog Act released Wyalla, an infectious slosh of punch-packing garage rock. The accompanying music video is hitchhiker’s guide to the sound that’s well and truly been mastered by the artist, bringing his incredible storytelling skills to life.

Bibby also announced that his upcoming album Marge will be launched Friday 18 September via Spinning Top Records. Pre-order your copy here.

San Cisco – Messages

It seems as though San Cisco can’t get anything wrong, and their new single Messages proves just that. Masking a sense of sadness and awkward innocence with an upbeat indie sound is what the Freemantle three-piece do best, and on this track, drummer Scarlett Stevens has her vocals in the spotlight.

In addition to the funky music video, the band also announced that their new album Between You and Me will be released Friday 4 September. Pre-order your copy here.

The Academic – Acting My Age

Upbeat and summery indie rock is sometimes all the world needs, and while The Academic are massive sensations in their home country of Ireland, their new EP could just help them crack the rest of the world.

The EP’s title track is a particular highlight, packed with all those feel-good vibes to get you ready for the weekend.

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

We’ve been keen for this album for a while now, and Lime Cordiale sure have not disappointed. The 14-track record features the seven singles released by the duo over the last two years. There’s something magical about this starry-eyed duo, and this album could make anyone fall in love.

Want to dig into the album even further? Read our interview with Oli and Louis right here.

Cold War Kids – You Already Know

Cold War Kids dropped their new single You Already Know earlier this weak ahead of their forthcoming album New Age Norms 2. While the track still carries their quintessential sound, its tinged with a sense of funk that is sure to have you vibing. Both modern and classic all at once, Cold War Kids are confident it is one of their best tracks yet and we couldn’t agree more.

Emerson Snowe – Alone, Omen 3

Australian native now based in Berlin, Emerson Snowe has just released a cover of King Krule’s recent track Alone, Omen 3. The video comes courtesy of Miriam Marlene Waldner and Archy Marshall – aka Krule himself, who provided footage for the video.

Check the cover out for yourself below.