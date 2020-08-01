Happy Mag’s guide to the 2020 AFTRS Virtual Open Day

Okay, so 2020 might not have been your year, (or anyone’s year for that matter.) But thankfully, AFTRS knows how to make 2021 your most transformative lap around the sun yet.

If you want to dive headfirst into a career in the film, television, or radio industries in 2021, attend the AFTRS annual Open Day, all from the comfort of your home.

The AFTRS Annual Open Day will be taking place online on Saturday, August 8. Here’s everything you need to know about the one-off virtual event.

Going Virtual

While school open days usually include a physical inspection of campus, COVID-19 has made that a little difficult this year. As a result, AFTRS has been working hard to deliver a virtual open day experience which is as inclusive and interactive as possible.

All from your computer, you can explore AFTRS through their action-packed program. The day starts off with an information session with Joe Hepworth, course leader of the Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production. Here, you will learn about everything involved in AFTRS’ most popular course.

Then jump into one of the two student experience sessions, which explores what student life is like at AFTRS, both on campus and through online learning. Following it up is the Radio information session, set to inspire anyone who wants to take on a career in broadcasting.

The First Nations at AFTRS session will see Jospeph Cardona converse with school students and alumni, then the program will be concluded with a special screening of some of the incredible work produced at the school.

You can view the whole Open Day program here.

Meet the Mentors

Throughout the day are three ‘Meet The Mentors’ sessions, where you’ll have the opportunity to ask industry leaders, staff, and alumni any itching questions you may have about attending AFTRS. The postgraduate information session is great for students that already have a tertiary study under their belt, and will be followed by a useful Q&A session.

To participate in these Meet the Mentor sessions, you’ll have to book in a preferred time. Places are limited so get in quick – and if you need to cancel or amend your booking you can via the [email protected] email.

Check out the session times and booking links below:

Session 1: 11.15 – 11.45 – RSVP

Session 2: 12.15 – 12.45 – RSVP

Session 3: 1.30 – 2.00 – RSVP

AFTRS

On the day, you’ll be able to check out some of AFTRS’ state-of-the-art facilities through a virtual tour and find out everything you need to know about applying for the course that suits you best.

For those of you who haven’t heard of AFTRS, it’s the Australian Film, Television, and Radio School, widely recognised as Australia’s premier screen arts and broadcast school. Through a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses and degrees, AFTRS empowers a diverse array of Aussie talent to create incredible creative works that enable meaningful careers.

Some of the most popular courses include the Bachelor of Arts Screen Production, Master of Arts Screen and Graduate Diploma in Radio. Not only do students get to grow and collaborate among a plethora of like-minded peers, but they are able to develop an expansive career-ready skillset with the help of leading industry professionals.

This year’s virtual Open Day is coming up on Saturday 8 August. Be sure to get involved and register your interest today. For more information about AFTRS, you can check out their website here.