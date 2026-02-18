Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie scores role in new A24 comedy

Connor Storrie is pivoting from high stakes ice-hockey to high school comedy.

Break-out star Connor Storrie, of the Canadian TV show Heated Rivalry, is the latest actor in talks to join A24’s forthcoming comedy film, Peaked, directed by Molly Gordon.

Peaked is set to shoot this month, and whilst we don’t know what role Storrie is set to play, we know the film will follow two girls who peaked in high school at their 10 year reunion…scary stuff.

Molly Gordon and Allie Levitan are behind the project, and are also set to star alongside Emma Mackey, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari, and Gabby Windey.

A pretty stacked ensemble, to say the least.

Peaked will not be the first film that the The Bear actress has lent her creative skills to either – she also directed the hilarious 2023 mockumentary Theater Camp.

Peaked could be the first role for Storrie since Heated Rivalry experienced its unprecedented levels of virality in late 2025.

It’s good to know the Internet’s Favourite fake hockey player isn’t going to peak with Heated Rivalry either, not that we had any reason to believe that would be the case.

If being 2026 winter Olympic Games torchbearers was any evidence, the attention on Storrie and his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams is quite unlikely to be dying down any time soon.

Heated Rivalry producer, Crave, has renewed the show for a second season, and Storrie is also set to have his Saturday Night Live debut very soon, on the 28th of February.