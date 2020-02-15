Here’s who’s predicted to take out Hottest 100 of the Decade

As triple j listeners enter into mass hysteria attempting to pick only ten songs from the last decade, social media aggregator 100 Warm Tunas have released their predictions for the upcoming Hottest 100 of the 2010s. Violent Soho are tipped to take the cake with their 2013 hit Covered In Chrome, followed by heavyweights like Arctic Monkeys and Tame Impala.

Violent Soho’s ranking comes as no surprise after the band released a fierce social media campaign, encouraging fans to get voting. Covered In Chrome originally placed #14 in the 2013 Hottest 100, with their other major track Viceroy matching that result in 2016.

While the nation carefully crafts their lists of 2010s tunes, predictions have already been released for who will claim the coveted #1 spot.

100 Warm Tunas has been dedicated to predicting the Hottest 100 lineup for the last four years, and has produced some surprisingly accurate results. The top ten predicted for the 2010s countdown includes:

Covered in Chrome (Violent Soho) Do I Wanna Know? (Arctic Monkeys) The Less I Know The Better (Tame Impala) Magnolia (Gang Of Youths) Somebody That I Used To Know (Gotye ft. Kimbra) It’s Nice To Be Alive (Ball Park Music) Breezeblocks (Alt-J) Let It Happen (Tame Impala) Pumped Up Kicks (Foster the People) Runaway (Kanye West ft. Pusha T)

The ABC are well aware of the mass-panic that voting has created, and have released some tips and tricks to help out listeners. One of the biggest revelations being that you can manually add songs that aren’t already on the shortlist.

Voting for the Hottest 100 of the 2010s is open until the 9th March, with the countdown airing on Saturday March 14th.

Check out the full 100 Warm Tunas predictions online here, or in a Spotify playlist below.