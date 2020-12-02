Grasping inspiration from the live performances of her idols, HINA shares some YouTube gems that you might have missed.

Performative and harnessing the spirit of the moment, HINA has a voice that must be heard live. While we’re all limited in what live experiences we can partake in, YouTube remains a comforting reminder of what’s been. Whether you’re a livestream foreigner or, like me, you subscribe to every music channel imaginable, HINA has got you covered.

From Tiny Desk to the Like A Version, she takes us through some solid sessions. In her own words, the Muse artist has an incredible taste to match the sultry visuals of her latest video.

“There’s something incredibly satisfying about a flawlessly delivered live session and the following seven are just some of my favourite out there in the world,” the artist writes. “To pick just one from each platform felt almost criminal but here goes…”

Adrian Eagle – Confidence by Ocean Alley (Triple J Like A Version)

The vibe is immaculate. This performance is the sun and I’m a lizard on a rock.

YEИDRY – Nena (A COLORS SHOW)

I want to be this cool when I grow up. While I haven’t experienced it myself, the story behind this song is quite universal and delivered effortlessly by YEИDRY. Though I can’t speak Spanish, I’m totally captivated.

Alicia Keys in Paris ( A Take Away Show)

A spiritual experience, electric. How amazing to have been in that room. Oh, to be a fly on the wall with Alicia Keys in Paris.

Celeste – Day Dreaming (Mahogany Session)

Celeste sings straight into my soul. This room, the wash of natural light, the acoustics… “Sumptuous,” says the YouTube description and sumptuous it is indeed.

Mereba (NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert)

Mereba is this fascinating blend of poetry, folk, hip hop, and a whole lot of something very special that I can’t quite put my finger on. This was the first I’d heard of her and Kinfolk is now one of my favourite songs in the world.

Fkj & Masego – Tadow (Red Bull Studios Paris)

I think I must have seen this around the time that it first came out and watched it at least 15 times. It still doesn’t cease to impress me. Stank face activated.

Lianne La Havas – Midnight ( Sofar Sounds London)

Lianne La Havas is like the physical embodiment of my favourite coffee order. A big cup of decaffeinated goodness with extra pouring cream, for the days when I don’t need liquid anxiety and can just sit there all cosy with my creamy coffee.

Enjoy HINA’s dreamy sonic and the visual experience that is Reverie below: