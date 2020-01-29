Hold onto your hats! Cult horror film ‘The Thing’ is getting a sequel

It has just been announced that John Carpenter’s iconic cult horror film The Thing is getting a sequel.

The 1982 film, as well as its 1951 predecessor, The Thing From Another World, were both adaptations of a novella by John W. Campbell Jr, titled Who Goes There? which was originally published in a 1938 issue of Astounding Science Fiction.

It’s an exciting day for the world of cinema as John Carpenter’s cult horror film The Thing gets a sequel, following the discovery of a previously unknown manuscript.

Fast forward to 2018, science fiction author John Betancourt announced the incredible discovery of a novel-length version of the classic novella, which went by the name of Frozen Hell. At the time, Betancourt launched a Kickstarter to fund the release of the novel.

Speaking on the discovery, Betancourt described:

“In 1938, acclaimed science fiction author John W. Campbell published the novella Who Goes There?, about a team of scientists in Antarctica who discover and are terrorized by a monstrous, shape-shifting alien entity. The story would later be adapted into John Carpenter’s iconic movie The Thing (following an earlier film adaptation in 1951). The published novella was actually an abridged version of Campbell’s original story, called Frozen Hell, which had to be shortened for publication. The Frozen Hell manuscript remained unknown and unpublished for decades, and it was only recently rediscovered.”

“Frozen Hell expands the Thing story dramatically, giving vital backstory and context to an already incredible tale.”

Now, Betancourt has announced that Blumhouse and Universal Studios will be adapting Frozen Hell in a fully-funded project which he described as being “fast-tracked.”

Producer Alan Donnes took to Facebook on Friday to announce the news:

“It’s OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbell’s groundbreaking novel, Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades. Now, for the first time ever, Campbell’s full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKO’s THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenter’s classic THE THING and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?”

Check out the trailer for John Carpenter’s cult classic below.