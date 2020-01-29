This just in. Chance the Rapper will be hosting an upcoming revival of MTV’s beloved Punk’d.

The singer will take over the role of producer/host Ashton Kutcher, with the show set to air on the new short-form video platform Quibi.

Chance the Rapper will be hosting a reboot of MTV’s iconic prankster show Punk’d, coming to Quibi this April.

In a teaser trailer released by Quibi, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is revealed as one of Chance the Rapper’s victims.

The reboot was first announced in June last year and is set to debut on April 6th 2020, the same day that Quibi launches. The format will consist of around 20 episodes of 10 minutes or less, with Chance the Rapper assuming the role of executive producer along with Punk’d’s original co-creator Jason Goldberg. The series will be produced by STXtelevision in association with MTV Studios.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance the Rapper described of the show to Deadline. “I grew up watching this show, and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around.”

Punk’d originally ran from 2002 to 2007 before coming back for season-long stints in 2012 and 2015.

Check out the teaser trailer below.