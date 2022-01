Horizon Forbidden West is nearing its highly-anticipated release date of February 18. To give fans a final taste of what to expect, Guerrilla Games have dished out a stunning official story trailer. Give it a watch and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for appearances by Carrie Ann Moss (The Matrix) and Angela Bassett (Black Panther).

Horizon Forbidden West releases exclusively on PS4 and PS5 on February 18.