Toddler was ripped from mothers arms at Easter Show

An 18-month-old girl was allegedly punched and almost stomped by a random woman at the Easter Show festival in Perth.

Police are investigating a horrific event at Perth’s Easter Show where a woman allegedly hit another women’s toddler out of her arms and then tried to kick her again.

The mother Natalie Linthorne, told The West: “thankfully we pulled her back up”.

“Her little boy was told he wasn’t allowed to go on the bumper car ride because he was too young and they had no one to go with him,” Linthorne said

“And it was the end of the day and (staff) said ‘no we’re sorry’.

“Then she started up at the carnival worker, yelling and screaming at him. . . saying every swear word under the sun at him and some very racist remarks as well. . . then she punched him in the face.

“She jumped the barrier then approached me saying don’t touch my kids… every swear under the sun… she then smacked my 18-month-old daughter out of my arms and punched her to the ground,

“She just ran at me screaming ‘don’t you touch my daughter your stupid slag’. . . and then she saw Sienna.

“Hit her out of my arms, punched her in the stomach, she’s fallen to the ground, thank god it was soft grass. And then she went to step on her but thank god another woman pulled her back.

“(The attacker) attempted to step on (my daughter). Thankfully we pulled her back up before she could.”

Wanneroo Police said they believe the incident occurred around 2.25pm.

