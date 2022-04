Shania Twain joined Harry Styles on stage during his set at Coachella to perform her tracks Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and You’re Still the One.

During his set at Coachella on the weekend, Harry Styles brought Shania Twain up on stage for a few songs.

The pair performed duet versions of Twain’s hit songs Man! I Feel Like A Woman and You’re Still the One, and also teamed up on Harry’s own Watermelon Sugar.

Watch the pair’s performance below.